Rahul Gandhi tweets, calls BJP lie hard film franchise

Congress President Rahul Gandhi took to his Twitter handle today to mock BJP saying that if the party had a film franchise it would have been called Lie Hard. Rahul Gandhi on Saturday morning tweeted, ” If BJP had a film franchise it would be called Lie Hard #BJPLieHard #BJPLies #HowManyBJPLies.” The jibe comes a day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had said that it has arrested two persons in connection with its money laundering probe in the Bikaner land scam case. The agency identified the arrested duo as Jaiprakash Bagarwa and Ashok Kumar. “Ashok Kumar is a close associate of Mahesh Nagar of Ms Skylight Hospitality Private Limited,” it said. They have been arrested under the PMLA law, it said. Skylight hospitality is a firm that has been alleged to be linked to Robert Vadra, the brother-in-law of Congress President Rahul Gandhi. It had said that in four cases of land purchase in Bikaner by this firm that is alleged to be linked to Vadra, the “authorised representative” was Nagar.

If BJP had a film franchise it would be called Lie Hard #BJPLieHard #BJPLies #HowManyBJPLies

Earlier Congress Presiden had termed the trial court verdict of 2G scam case a vindication of the party’s stand and had also alleged that BJP’s whole and foundation were based on “lies”. He was speaking after chairing his first CWC meeting as the Congress president with his mother Sonia Gandhi seated next to him. “I think 2G has been vindication (of Congress’ stand),” Rahul Gandhi told reporters when asked about the special CBI court’s Thursday verdict acquitting all the accused. Hitting out at the BJP, he alleged, “The whole architecture and foundation of the BJP are based on lies… Narendra Modi’s Gujarat model is also a lie.” Gandhi also asked why PM Narendra Modi was “silent” on the allegations made by the Opposition over Rafale deal and financial irregularities of a firm linked to BJP chief Amit Shah’s son Jay.