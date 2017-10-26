Rahul Gandhi turns shayar again, mocks FM, says Doctor Jaitley, noteban, GST led economy to ICU and your medicine has no power

Taking to Twitter, the Congress scion referred to Jaitley as “Doctor”, whose Goods and Services Tax has pushed the economy into ICU. (file photo)

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi is not letting any opportunity to rake up old and new issues go by to take pot shots at the Narendra Modi government, especially on the much debated note ban of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 currency notes and Goods and Services Tax (GST) rollout issues. Rahul continued his fierce attack today and took a jibe at Finance Minister Arun Jaitley’s move to glorify GST and paint a good picture of the Indian economy. In the latest taunt that he unleashed, he again donned his shayar (poet) avatar. Taking to Twitter, the Congress scion referred to Jaitley as “Doctor”, whose Goods and Services Tax has pushed the economy into ICU. Rahul tweeted, “Dr.Jaitley, due to demonetisation and GST, the economy is in ICU. You say that you are no less than anyone, but it seems your medicine has no effect” (डॉ जेटली, नोटबंदी और GST से अर्थव्यवस्था ICU में है। आप कहते हैं आप किसी से कम नहीं, मगर आपकी दवा में दम नहीं).

डॉ जेटली, नोटबंदी और GST से अर्थव्यवस्था ICU में है। आप कहते हैं आप किसी से कम नहीं,

मगर आपकी दवा में दम नहीं — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) October 26, 2017

However, as per Times Now report, Finance Minister Jaitley has not taken this sitting down and hit back in kind. He said that Rahul Gandhi has a ‘bright future ahead’ – it was not meant as a compliment.

#RahulCrowningDilemma: Fin Min Arun Jaitley takes a dig; Says Rahul Gandhi’s prospects inversely proportional to the party’s prospects pic.twitter.com/xzkWVw7n1l — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) October 26, 2017

On Tuesday, Rahul mocked Jaitley and said that economic growth in India is nothing but a mockery. Indicating his negative expectations in terms of actual result, Gandhi said,”Dear Mr. Jaitley, May the Farce be with you.” Just two days ago, Rahul stepped up the attack against the Centre, dubbing the Goods and Services Tax as ‘Gabbar Singh Tax’. “Their GST is not GST. GST means Gabbar Singh Tax. This is causing a loss to the country. Small shopkeepers are finished. Lakhs of youths have been unemployed. But they are still not ready to listen,” he had said.