Rahul Gandhi troubled by PM Modi’s successive schemes, thus visiting temples: Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh took a dig at Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Friday by saying that he is troubled by the success of Prime Narendra Modi’s successive schemes and is thus visiting temples. Singh, who addressed rallies at Chhota Udepur, Jetpur, Lunawada and Mahuda Assembly constituencies, said, “Every scheme introduced by Narendra Modi-ji is so successful that Rahul Gandhi is very pareshaan (troubled). He is so troubled that he is queuing up at temples. Have you seen him going to temples before? Why is Rahul Gandhi so troubled? The Congress ruled the country for 65 years; now let us rule for at least 20 years so that we can change the country.”

The former Bharatiya Janata Party president added that perception of India has changed abroad under Modi. He said that Congress is actually tainting this image. Singh said, “They are questioning vikas (development) in Gujarat. I have one question for Rahul Gandhi: in 2008, why did the Rajiv Gandhi Foundation praise the Gujarat government if no vikas took place here? An international agency like PEW has said that 88 of 100 people like Modi as a leader. They have said that among all governments running today, the best one is run by Modi.”

He also issued a warning to Hardik Patel, Alpesh Thakor and Jignesh Mevani without naming them. The senior BJP leader in all his speeches made it clear that he does not want to “name them” but cautioned them about their political future in Rahul’s company by mocking the Amethi MP’s “luck in politics”.

Calling Rahul and the Congress “hungry for power”, Singh said, “He (Rahul) called GST a ‘Gabbar Singh Tax’. Then why did the Congress support GST in Parliament? Can they meet people in the eyes and say that they did not support GST? They are lying to the country.”

He said that whoever joins hands with Rahul Gandhi, sinks. “Look at Samajwadi Party in UP, or National Conference in Kashmir. Look where they are. Samajwadi Party was to get 200 seats in the last UP Assembly polls but did not manage even 50,” Singh added.