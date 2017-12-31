Rahul Gandhi to welcome New Year with mother Sonia, jets off to Goa on private flight

When asked about her plans for the future, Sonia Gandhi had said, “My plan is to retire now.” (PTI)

Rahul Gandhi has planned the ultimate getaway to welcome the New Year. On Sunday, Congress President Rahul Gandhi decided to celebrate the New Year in Goa with his mother Sonia Gandhi. Rahul Gandhi arrived in Goa on late Saturday night to join his mother. The newly appointed party president is expected to stay for a couple of days. After arrival, Rahul Gandhi headed towards South Goa’s beach resort where Sonia Gandhi is already staying.

“Rahul Gandhi arrived by a private flight. He will be joining his mother at the Leela Goa in Varca beach village in South Goa, where they will celebrate New Year’s together,” revealed IANS sources. The nature of the visit is private hence, the Congress President is not expected to meet any party official during his stay. Sonia Gandhi arrived in Goa, her third visit to the state this year, on December 27.

A couple of days back, photos of her cycling at the five-star resort went viral. The photos were shared on Social Media by the actor Riteish Deshmukh who is a son of late Congress leader Vilasrao Deshmukh. The tweet was shared by a large number of people. Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh on Twitter wrote, “Some pictures make you happy… this is one of them. Wishing Sonia ji happiness and best of health.”

Some pictures make you happy… this is one of them.

Wishing Sonia ji happiness and best of health. pic.twitter.com/SSITMjOnCD — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) December 28, 2017

Just ahead of this holiday, Rahul Gandhi had taken charge as Congress president. When asked about her plans for the future, Sonia Gandhi had said, “My plan is to retire now.” Rahul Gandhi took over as Congress president on December 16. During her last speech as party president, Sonia Gandhi said, “He is my son, and it would not be suitable for me to praise him.”

Just after being coronated the Congress chief, Rahul Gandhi lost two elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. Since then, Rahul Gandhi had held meetings to review the party’s performance.