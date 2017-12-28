Rahul Gandhi to review Himachal Pradesh poll performance in Shimla tomorrow

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will pay a day-long visit to Shimla tomorrow and will review the party’s performance in the recently-held Himachal Pradesh assembly election. (PTI)

Gandhi will meet party legislators, defeated party candidates and district presidents, and discuss with them the reasons for the defeat. The meeting is slated at the Rajiv Bhawan, the party's headquarters in Shimla. He will later address a meet of party workers. The Congress was defeated by the BJP in the hill state where it had been in power for the last five years. The party managed to bag just 21 seats out of 68, while the BJP won 44 seats. According to party sources, the Congress president will seek the views of party workers and evolve ways to strengthen the party in the state. He has already held a similar post-poll review in Gujarat, where the party failed to regain power even after over 22 years of BJP rule, despite putting up a spirited fight.