Rahul Gandhi to preside over first Congress party meeting after becoming president

Rahul Gandhi will chair CWC meeting as the Congress President today

Congress newly elected party President Rahul Gandhi will formally take on the affairs of the party from today (December 22). The Congress Working Committee (CWC), the apex decision-making body of the party, will on Friday meet to welcome new party president Rahul Gandhi. Though the Gandhi scion has chaired CWC meetings in the past in the absence of his mother Sonia Gandhi, it will be for the first time that he will preside over it as Congress president. After according a warm welcome to the new president, the CWC will likely discuss the current political situation, including the ramifications of the Congress’s strong performance in the Gujarat Assembly polls for the party in future, as per a PTI report. The Committee now plans to formulate a strategy to dispel the “corruption bogey” that surrounded the UPA government during its tenure.

The members are also likely to discuss the ramifications of the Congress’s strong performance in the Gujarat Assembly polls. The party will also discuss its future strategy after the Gujarat elections, where it managed to restrict BJP to 99 seats. The party feels that since it is in power in Karnataka, one of the four states left where it is in power, emphasis should be given to retaining the state. The party has to prepare to face the challenge of the next round of assembly polls in 2018 — first in Karnataka and later in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh — that will be crucial for Gandhi and the party ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2019. Assembly polls will also be held early next year in Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Tripura. The agenda for the meeting was, however, not officially disclosed.

On Thursday after the judgment, senior leaders and former ministers said that their stand has been vindicated. The CWC will study all the aspects to remove the taint of the 2G corruption allegation. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the allegation of 2G corruption had dented the performance of the party. Notably, the CWC has not been reconstituted after the election of the new president. Gandhi was elected unopposed as Congress chief on December 11 and assumed the party’s reins on December 16.