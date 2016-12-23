Rahul Gandhi to PM Narendra Modi: Mock me as much as you want, but answer my question

Immediately after Prime Minister Narendra Modi mocked him in Varanasi, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi hit back at the PM saying that he “doesn’t mind being ridiculed as long as the PM answers citizens’ questions” about his alleged corruption, and takes responsibility for “attacking the poor” with demonetisation.

Addressing a rally in Baharaich a day after he had alleged Narendra Modi had taken money from corporate houses when he was Gujarat chief minister, Rahul Gandhi said: “Make as much fun of me as you like… but answer my question. I will ask the same question again. Did you indulge in corruption or not?”

Gandhi also said that the decision to demonetise R500 and R1,000 notes was not meant to be a battle against corruption or black money but was aimed at derailing the country’s poor.

“Modiji said thieves are standing in queues (to deposit old currency). I saw 100-200 people outside a bank. They were not thieves, they were the poor people of India. I did not see a single rich person in the line. There was not one person in suit-boot. Demonetisation has been an assault on the poor by Modi,” Rahul said, adding “How many black money holders have been put in jail by Modiji? Not even one. He instead ensured Modi and Vijay Mallya run away,” the Congress leader said referring to Lalit Modi and loans defaulter Vijay Mallya.

“In Gujarat yesterday, I asked him two to three questions about his corruption,” Rahul said, referring to his allegation that the PM took “huge payoffs from industrialists” when he was chief minister of Gujarat. “He didn’t answer any of those questions, instead he ridiculed the questions. Make fun of me all you want, but you have to answer people’s questions,” Rahul said.

Retaliating to Modi’s jibe in Varanasi on Thursday, Rahul Gandhi tweeted a picture of a list with Modi’s name, with dates and rupee amounts next to it. The reference was to “packets of money” that he alleges the PM got from industrialists.

“Modiji why don’t you tell us what’s in these packets from 2012/2013?” he tweeted.