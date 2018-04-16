Rahul Gandhi to PM Narendra Modi: Fast track cases of rapes of minors

His remarks come days after the prime minister said that the guilty in the Kathua and Unnao incidents would not be spared.

Amid public outrage over Kathua and Unnao rape cases, Congress President Rahul Gandhi today asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fast track cases of rapes of minors and punish the guilty if he was serious about providing justice to the country’s daughters.

Gandhi pointed out that there were as many as 19,675 cases of rapes of minor children in 2016, terming them as “shameful”.

“There were 19,675 rapes of minor children reported in 2016. This is shameful. PM should fast track these cases and punish the guilty if he is serious about providing justice for our daughters,” Gandhi said on Twitter, using the hashtag ‘SpeakUp’.

His remarks come days after the prime minister said that the guilty in the Kathua and Unnao incidents would not be spared and the country’s daughters will get justice.

Expressing anguish over the two incidents which have triggered widespread outrage, the prime minister had said such crimes challenge the very concept of social justice “and as a society and a country we all are ashamed of it.”

“I want to assure the nation that no criminal will be spared. Justice will be done. Our daughters will get justice. We all will have to work together to end this internal evil,” he had said at an event last week.

In Kathua, an eight-year-old girl was gangraped and murdered while in Unnao, a 17-year-old has accused a BJP MLA of raping her.