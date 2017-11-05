Rahul Gandhi to PM Narendra Modi: Ensure jobs or leave the post

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi. (Source: PTI)

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi who is on fire on Twitter these days, in his latest attack, asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure jobs or leave the post on Sunday morning. This latest attack by Rahul came against over soaring price and inflation. Calling Narendra Modi’s speeches hollow, Rahul in his tweet, asked PM to vacate his post if he is unable to control the inflation. “Leave the throne if you cannot control the rising price,” Rahul said in his latest barb.

This tweet came in response to the price hike that was announced by the state-run oil firms on Wednesday. The prices of the LPG cylinder`s went up by Rs 4.50, while the non-subsidised rates were hiked by a steeper Rs 93 per cylinder. With Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections fast approaching, the Congress VP has suddenly become highly active on the micro-blogging website, Twitter. His tweets are now mostly laced with witty one-liners that have started to gain more retweets than even PM Modi or Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Here is what he tweeted on Sunday morning.

महंगी गैस, महंगा राशन

बंद करो खोखला भाषण

दाम बांधो, काम दो

वर्ना खाली करो सिंहासन http://t.co/LMd2KL0N5t — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) November 5, 2017

Yesterday, BJP chief Amit Shah had slammed Rahul Gandhi for talking about farmers’ plight in Gujarat during his campaigning for the Assembly polls, claiming that the Congress vice president was relying on a “chit” given by some NGO to speak about farmers’ issues. “Rahul Gandhi is going around the state and talking about farmers based on a chit handed over to him by some NGO. He does not know that the BJP government achieved what the Congress government (during its rule in the state) could not,” Shah told reporters in response to a query about Gandhi’s claims during his poll campaign tour that farmers were suffering in Gujarat.