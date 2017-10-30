Rahul Gandhi to meet Ex PM Manmohan Singh to ramp-up GST attacks on Modi government

Congress is scheduled to hold a meeting at 12 noon over the GST issue in the national capital. Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will be a part of that meet. (AP)

Congress is scheduled to hold a meeting at 12 noon over the GST issue in the national capital. Party Vice President Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh will be a part of that meet. Meanwhile, Congress General secretaries too will meet Gandhi on Monday morning. The meet is scheduled to take place at the party’s headquarters in Dehli, as per ANI report. However, the reason for the meeting is still not clear. The Congress VP has been very vocal about his thoughts on GST and his attacks on Modi government’s economic policies has no end. Days after terming Goods and Services Tax (GST) as the “Gabbar Singh Tax”, the Congress vice-president on October 16 said that rising inequality in India is a Modi-made disaster. Speaking at the 112th annual session of PHD Chamber of Commerce, Rahul said Goods and Services Tax is a “tsunami of tax terrorism”, comparing demonetisation and GST with a double tap bullet fired at the economy to ensure it was dead.

“Modiji and his government have fired a double tap at the heart of our economy. First notebandi… bang…, and then badly conceptualised and implemented GST…, bang… have crippled our economy. The situation of joblessness in the country is extremely worrying. The government is creating a massive army of unemployed, which is toxic and dangerous,” he said. “The way the regime is working, or not working, has led to a double tap killing of the Indian economy. Commandos, in hostage situation, fire what is called a double tap. Two quick closely-placed shots are fired at the chest to ensure that their terrorist target is down,” he added.

Rahul went on to say that public trust in the government was dead. “For some reason, the Prime Minister and the government are absolutely convinced that every single person is a thief. The government does not believe its own people.” The Congress leader said one develops trust by listening but the government does not listen.