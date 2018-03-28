Rahul Gandhi to haters: ‘Honoured some people make their livelihoods spinning lies about me’

Congress President Rahul Gandhi being presented a sword at a public meeting in Mysuru on Sunday. PTI Photo

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took to Twitter to react to a sting operation that exposed senior staff of some media organisations allegedly agreeing to push polarising news for money when offered by an undercover journalist. The sting videos have purportedly shown these media workers willing to accept cash and not raise a bill for that amount. The alleged media staff “exposed” in the sting operation purportedly belonged to some of the top media organisations, including regional outfits. The sting was carried out by Cobrapost.

In the sting videos, the accused journalists appeared to be ready to peddle “soft Hindutva” agenda and ready to show leaders like Rahul Gandhi, Arun Jaitley, Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati, Manoj Sinha, Jayant Sinha, Maneka Gandhi, and Varun Gandhi in the bad light. These media representatives were either owner of regional news outlets or were senior business executives of the media companies.

On Wednesday, Gandhi shared a news on the sting operation by The Indian Express and commented, “I can never hate those who try to stir up hate against me, with fake stories and their cunning twisting of fact.For them it’s just business; hate sold for a price, as the Cobrapost expose shows. I’m blessed and honored that they make their livelihoods spinning lies about me.”

Not just in social media but also in the electoral battleground, the Congress president is involved in a bitter fight with the ruling BJP at the Centre. Recently, Gandhi attacked BJP over Facebook-Cambridge Analytica scandal.

The Congress president on Sunday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of sharing data of millions of users with US-based firms.

“Hi! My name is Narendra Modi. I am India’s Prime Minister. When you sign up for my official App, I give all your data to my friends in American companies.

“PS. Thanks mainstream media, you’re doing a great job of burying this critical story, as always,” Gandhi had tweeted on Sunday.

In another Tweet on Monday, Gandhi said, “Modi’s NaMo App secretly records audio, video, contacts of your friends & family and even tracks your location via GPS. He’s the Big Boss who likes to spy on Indians. Now he wants data on our children. 13 lakh NCC cadets are being forced to download the APP.”

On Wednesday, Gandhi said the prime minister should use PMO App if he wanted to communicate with India instead of his personal app.

“Modi misusing PM position to build a personal database with data on millions of Indians via the NaMo App promoted by Govt. If as PM he wants to use tech to communicate with India, no problem. But use the official PMO APP for it. This data belongs to India, not Modi.”

The BJP has, however, counter-attacked, Gandhi and also accused it of deleting its own app after it was allegedly found to allowing sharing of data with foreign firms.