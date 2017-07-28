Rahul Gandhi: To come to power in Chhattisgarh, BJP has done a lot of scams. (PTI)

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi is on a two-day visit to Chattisgarh. As per ANI report, during his rally in Jagdalpur, Rahul said,”there have been scams one after the other in Chattisgarh.” He added,”To come to power in Chhattisgarh BJP has done a lot of scams, killed the tribals and Dalits and small-businesses were shut.” Gandhi also said that BJP keeps lying so much that everyone starts believing them. They do this only to come in power. He then went on to add that nobody needs to scared of them as ultimately it is the truth that will win. He further said that the people will be responsible for bringing out the truth.

Meanwhile, as per PTI, a Maharastra court on Friday deferred till October 27 framing of charges against Gandhi in the defamation case filed against him by an RSS worker regarding his alleged statement about Mahatma Gandhi’s assassination, a lawyer representing the Congress vice president said. Magistrate Tushar Vaze was likely to frame charges on Friday but the matter was adjourned as Rahul Gandhi could not appear. The court in Thane accepted the Congress leader’s plea for exemption from appearance, the lawyer said.

The framing of charges is a stage before the start of the trial. Advocate Narayan Iyer, Gandhi’s lawyer, told the court that his client could not remain present today as a Parliament session is underway and he has to also attend a meeting in Chhattisgarh. Iyer said, the court granted the Congress leader exemption today and adjourned the hearing to October 27.

The case was filed by local RSS worker, Rajesh Kunte, over the Congress leader’s speech at Bhiwandi in Thane district on March 6, 2014, in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls. During the rally, Rahul allegedly said, “The RSS people had killed (Mahatma) Gandhi.” He had said he was ready to face trial after the Supreme Court refused to interfere in the criminal proceedings at Bhiwandi court.