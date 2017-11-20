Rahul Gandhi to become Congress President, the date of coronation is December 19

All speculations ended. (Photo from Twitter)

Ending all speculations, a media report has it that Rahul Gandhi will become Congress President on December 19. “Rahul Gandhi to be coronated on December 19 with a possible massive revival in the Congress party,” a Times Now report claimed. The big development came amid a crucial meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), which was underway in Delhi to clear the decks for the elevation of Rahul Gandhi as party president. The meeting, chaired by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, is being held at her 10 Janpath residence. Earlier, it was reported that the decision on the schedule of party organisation poll at the meeting will pave the way for the elevation of party vice-president Rahul Gandhi as the new chief. Once the schedule for the election is approved by the CWC, the party’s Central Election Authority will notify the same.

Rahul Gandhi is expected to be the only candidate in the fray, the sources said.

With the completion of the election process, the 47-year-old Rahul Gandhi is likely to take over the reins before the Gujarat Assembly elections, which start on December 9. The party’s organisational election has to be completed before December 31.

The Election Commission has given the party the last extension for completing the internal poll process by the end of this year.