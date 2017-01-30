Rahul Gandhi to appear at Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi court in RSS defamation case

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi will be appearing at a court at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra’s Thane district today in connection with a criminal defamation case filed against him for claiming that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) had killed Mahatma Gandhi. (PTI)

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi will be appearing at a court at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra’s Thane district today in connection with a criminal defamation case filed against him for claiming that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) had killed Mahatma Gandhi. At the last hearing, the Bhiwandi magistrate’s court had granted him a bail after he appeared before it. The court had adjourned the hearing to January 30. Rahul would be appearing at the court again today, confirmed his lawyer Narayan Iyer as well as Mumbai Congress chief and former MP Sanjay Nirupam. The case against Rahul was filed by a local RSS functionary, Rajesh Kunte, over the former’s speech in Bhiwandi on March 6, 2014, in the run-up to Lok Sabha polls.

Earlier, the Congress vice president had said he was ready to face the trial after the Supreme Court refused to interfere in the criminal proceedings at the court at Bhiwandi. He also withdrew the appeal filed against the Bombay High Court judgement refusing to quash the defamation case.

During the rally, Rahul had allegedly claimed, “The RSS people had killed Gandhi.” The complainant’s counsel Nandu Phadke, however, told the court that if Rahul was ready to accept his “mistake” then he was willing to withdraw the case against him as the complainant (Kunte) believed in “forgive and forget.”

(With PTI inputs)