GST Council meet in Guwahati: Here are 3 suggestions from Rahul Gandhi for PM Narendra Modi



The Congress vice president suggested the government to give the country a “genuine simple tax”.

GST Council is meeting today and Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter and made a 3-point suggestion for the ruling Narendra Modi led NDA government. Gandhi further said that his party will not allow imposition of the “Gabbar Singh Tax” and asked the Centre to do some course correction “shedding arrogance”. The Congress vice-president said that the government cannot break the back of small and medium size enterprises in the country, crush the informal sector and destroy millions of jobs. “We will not allow BJP to impose a Gabbar Singh Tax on India. They cannot break the back of the small and medium businesses, crush the informal sector and destroy millions of jobs. #GSTCouncilMeet, (sic)” he tweeted.

The Congress vice president suggested the government to give the country a “genuine simple tax”. The government, he said, should not “waste time” of the country by allegedly engaging in lip service. “…acknowledge your incompetence, shed your arrogance and listen to the people of India,” he said on the micro- blogging site.

Some Suggestions 1. Correct the fundamental flaw in GST architecture to give India a Genuine Simple Tax. 2. Don’t waste India’s time with lip service. 3. Acknowledge your incompetence, shed your arrogance and listen to the people of India. — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) November 10, 2017

We will not allow BJP to impose a Gabbar Singh Tax on India. They cannot break the back of the small and medium businesses, crush the informal sector and destroy millions of jobs. #GSTCouncilMeet — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) November 10, 2017

Earlier, the GST Council slashed tax rates on 177 items in the top 28% bracket, which include chocolates, aftershave kits, chewing gum, shaving cream, beauty products, granite and marble. GST Council member and Bihar state finance minister Sushil Kumar Modi said on the sidelines of the meeting that the Council has lowered tax rates on a wide range of items, bringing down the number of items remaining in the highest slab of 28% from 227 to only 50. He said that GST Council has decided to keep only 50 items, mostly luxury goods in the 28% bracket, according to news reports from the meeting venue.

“There were 227 items in the 28% slab. The fitment committee had recommended that it should be pruned to 62 items. But the GST Council has further pruned 12 more items,” Sushil Kumar Modi said.