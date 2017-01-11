Rahul Gandhi taunts PM Narendra Modi, says ‘Achche din’ will come only under Congress rule

Launching a scathing on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over demonetisation, Congress vice President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said, “Achche din are only going to come when the Congress comes to power in 2019.”

Launching a scathing on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over demonetisation, Congress vice President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said, “Achche din are only going to come when the Congress comes to power in 2019.” Mocking PM Modi, “Today they (BJP) have weakened every institution. First time in the history Prime Minister of India is being ridiculed.” Speaking at the Congress’ national convention- ‘Jan Vedna Sammelan’, Rahul lashed out at the BJP, saying the position of the RBI Governor has been ridiculed. Claiming that the demonetisation was a personal decision of PM Modi, Rahul said that “automobiles sale has dropped by 60%. We have gone back 16 years.” Taking a dig at the PM over his initiatives like Swachh Bharat, digital India and Make in India, Rahul asked him to ‘spend some time with pooor.’

“PM Modi must ask why has the demand for MNREGA suddenly surged, why are people migrating for villages instead of cities? PM Modi asked everything to join Swacch Bharat, the drama continued for a few days; then Make in India, Skill India,” Rahul said.

Sharpening his attack against BJP and RSS, Rahul said, “PM and BJP has habbit of asking question what did the congress do over last 70 years, people of the country know very what we have done.” He also said the country will run by PM Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

Notably, Rahul Gandhi presided over the convention even as Sonia Gandhi was not present at the event.