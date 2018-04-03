Rahul Gandhi targets Piyush Goyal for ‘Shirdi ka Chamatkar’; uses hashtag ‘PiyushGhotala’ in his tweet

The Congress chief has launched an offensive against the BJP and its leaders over allegations of graft while seeking to puncture the claim that there is no corruption in Narendra Modi-led government. (PTI)

Keeping up his offensive against the BJP, Congress president Rahul Gandhi today targeted Union minister Piyush Goyal for his alleged links to the promoter of a company in default of Rs 650 crore. Gandhi used the hashtag “PiyushGhotala” in his tweet, which also mentioned BJP president Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval’s son Shaurya Doval and fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi. “After Shah-Zada’s interesting tales, ‘Shaurya-Gaatha’ and ‘Chhote Modi”s’ big exploits, BJP presents ‘Shirdi ka Chamatkar’,” Gandhi said on Twitter.

He attached a media report alleging that the promoter of a company, which had Shirdi in its name and was in default of Rs 650 crore, has ties with Goyal, the union minister for railways and coal.

The Congress chief has earlier attacked Jay Shah over the sudden increase in the turnover of his company and Shaurya Doval for “conflict of interest” for allegedly getting funds for the “India Foundation”, which is run by him and has several union ministers and top BJP leaders on its board. Gandhi and the Congress have dubbed Nirav Modi, an accused in the multi-crore fraud involving PNB, ‘Chhota Modi’.

