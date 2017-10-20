Rahul Gandhi takes to Twitter, taunts PM Narendra Modi over Amit Shah son Jay Shah case

Rahul Gandhi attacked Jay Shah, son of BJP President Amit Shah, saying, “mitron, shaah-jaade ke baare mein na boloonga, na bolane doonga.” (PTI)

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi today apparently took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi using one of the most popular terms of the PM himself -“Mitron” or friends – that Modi often uses in his speeches to address audiences. Gandhi attacked Jay Shah, son of BJP President Amit Shah, saying, “mitron, shaah-jaade ke baare mein na boloonga, na bolane doonga (Friends, I will not speak about shaah-jaade (Jay Shah) and not let others speak either).

This tweet was a reaction to a local Ahmedabad court passing an order barring The Wire from publishing any further reports on BJP president Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah’s business turnover “so that the right to live with dignity of the plaintiff (Jay) may be protected, ” as per an Indian Express report. Additional Senior Civil Judge B K Dasondi of the court observed that the “injunction should be granted to applicant/plaintiff (Jay)” even though notice was not served upon the opposite parties (The Wire, its editor, the writer of the article, and others), as per IE.

मित्रों, शाह-जादे के बारे में ना बोलूंगा, ना बोलने दूंगाhttp://t.co/y9QlHFHFHS — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) October 20, 2017

On October 9, the BJP chief Amit Shah’s son Jay had filed a criminal defamation case in a metropolitan court here against ‘The Wire’ over a report, which claimed his firm’s turnover grew exponentially after the party came to power at the Centre in 2014. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate S K Gadhvi ordered a court inquiry into the matter under CrPC section 202 (to inquire into the case to decide whether or not there is sufficient ground for proceeding), as per PTI report.

In his application, Shah prayed for “criminal action against the respondents for defaming and tarnishing the reputation of the complainant through an article, which is scandalous, frivolous, misleading, derogatory, libellous and consisting of several defamatory statements,” the report said.