Rahul Gandhi takes to shayari again, this time on Delhi pollution; this is big taunt he unleashed

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Monday has come up with yet another poetic (shayari) statement on his Twitter account.

By: | Updated: November 13, 2017 3:00 PM
Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Monday has come up with yet another poetic (shayari) statement on his Twitter account. This time, seemingly, he is targetting Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal over the pollution crisis. Gandhi wrote, “Sine mein jalan, aankho mein tufaan sa kyon hai… is shahar mein har saksh pareshan sa kyo hai? Kya batenge saheb, sab jaankar anjan kyo hain,” Gandhi Tweeted (Why is there burning sensation in chest and tempest in the eyes…. why is everybody troubled in this city? What to say, sir, why are you pretending to be unaware even after knowing everything?). This was probably the first comment from the Congress leader on the ongoing smog crisis in Delhi.

The Ghazal shared by Gandhi is penned by Shahryar and is sung by Suresh Wadkar. The song featured in the Hindi film Gaman (1978) starring Farooq Sheikh, Smita Patil, Nana Patekar.

Earlier, after a brief let-up, the pollution levels skyrocketed in Delhion Sunday with the air quality becoming hazardous, which environmental agencies consider unfit for inhalation even by healthy people.

The pollution monitoring authorities said there may be some respite from tomorrow evening as surface winds will gain momentum. SAFAR (System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research) said there is possibility of rains in the evening of November 14.  However, experts say rain brings temporary relief, but also leads to accumulation of particulates due to high levels of moisture.

