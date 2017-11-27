Rahul Gandhi takes to poetry again to taunt PM Narendra Modi over silence on Rafale deal

Rahul Gandhi took to poetry to taunt PM Modi by asking why he looks nervous and is maintaining silence on these two issues. (PTI)

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi today once again taunted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on issues related to Rafale deal and allegations against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah’s son Jay Shah. Taking to his official Twitter account he again took to poetry to taunt PM Modi by asking why he looks nervous and is maintaining silence on these two issues. This is not the first time Rahul Gandhi has taken this particular route to take pot shots at the prime minister. On earlier occasions he had done the same.

He took to Twitter to post this message today:

Earlier, addressing a rally in poll-bound Gujarat, the Congress vice president had alleged that the prime minister did not want the “truth” on Rafale deal and Jay Shah issue to come out before Assembly elections.

He had also alleged that the NDA Government was delaying the winter session of the Parliament as the prime minister wanted to avoid discussion on Rafale and Jay Shah issues in both the houses of Parliament.

Addressing the rally, Rahul Gandhi said he wanted to put three questions before the prime minister. First, whether there is a difference in cost of planes in the first and the second contract and did India pay more or less amount as per the second contract. He also wanted to know whether the businessman who was given the contract, ever manufactured planes.

Hitting out at the Narendra Modi government further, he also wanted to know whether the government followed due procedures. He also alleged that the prime minister was trying to avoid these questions because of fear that the “truth” would come out before Gujarat polls.

चेहरे पर शिकन, माथे पर पसीना

डरे-डरे से साहेब नज़र आते हैं

शाह-जादा, राफेल के सवालों पर

जाने क्यूँ इनके होंठ सिल जाते हैं — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) November 27, 2017

He added that since the Rafale deal is a matter related to the Indian Air Force and has to do with national security matters, the prime minister must answer these questions before the people of the state and rest of the country. He also alleged that while the media asks him (Rahul) a lot of questions, they did not do the same with the prime minister on Rafale and Jay Shah issues.

Gujarat state will go to polls in two phases, on December 9 and 14. Counting of votes for 182 member Assembly will be taken on December 18.