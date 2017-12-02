Rahul Gandhi takes poetic dig at Modi government, asks why Gujarat 26th in public spending on education

Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to hit out at Modi-led BJP government. (Source: PTI)

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi who has recently seen a massive boost in his social media popularity took a poetic dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday morning. Rahul took to Twitter to hit out at Modi-led BJP government. In this latest tweet, Rahul asked PM Modi why Gujarat is in the 26th spot when it comes to spending on government education. Rahul used a hashtag ‘Gujarat demands answer’ and said that business in the name of government education has affected all students. The Congress VP asked PM, how will the dream of New India come true? This is not the first time when the senior Congress leader has took on the Bharatiya Janata Party. Ahead of the Gujarat elections, Rahul has raised similar questions, both in his rallies as well as on Twitter.

On Friday, he asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi why public money was “squandered” in purchasing power at higher rates from private companies. Asking the third question in the series “a question a day”, Rahul asked PM Modi why the coffers of four private firms were filled between 2002-2016 by buying power of Rs 62,549 crore. “My third question to the prime minister. Why were the coffers of four private companies filled between 2002-16 by buying power of Rs 62,549 crore,” he had said.

22 सालों का हिसाब#गुजरात_मांगे_जवाब प्रधानमंत्रीजी- चौथा सवाल सरकारी स्कूल-कॉलेज की कीमत पर

किया शिक्षा का व्यापार

महँगी फ़ीस से पड़ी हर छात्र पर मार

New India का सपना कैसे होगा साकार? सरकारी शिक्षा पर खर्च में गुजरात देश में 26वें स्थान पर क्यों? युवाओं ने क्या गलती की है? — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 2, 2017

By reducing the capacity of state power units by 62 per cent, why was power bought from private companies at upto Rs 24 per unit against Rs 3 per unit? Why was public money squandered,” he asked the Prime Minister on Twitter. The Congress VP had previously asked for accountability from the ruling BJP for the promises the saffron party made to the state in previous polls.

“22 salon ka hisaab, Gujarat mange jawaab (Gujarat demands answers for 22 years of BJP rule,” is the tagline of all his posts on Twitter. Rahul had also asked PM Modi why the people of Gujarat should pay up for the “financial mismanagement” and publicity by him. He also asked whether it will take 45 more years to provide new houses to Gujaratis as the incumbent BJP government in the state has provided only 4.72 lakh houses in the last five years against the promised 50 lakh.