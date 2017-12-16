Rahul Gandhi takes over as Congress president, says politics devoid of kindness today

The main challenge for Rahul Gandhi is to revamp the party before 2019 Lok Sabha polls. (ANI)

On Saturday morning, Rahul Gandhi took over as the Congress president, days after winning party’s presidential election on Decembermber 11, The 47-year-old political leader took over the responsibility from his mother Sonia Gandhi who had been at the helm for last 19 years. After taking over he said politics devoid of kindness today.

“Many of us are disillusioned by politics of our time. Today, politics is devoid of kindness and truth,” Rahul Gandhi said in his first speach as Congress president. Slamming the prime minister in his speech, he added, “Congress took India to the 21st century, but the PM, today, is taking us back to the medieval times”.

On, Friday, when asked about the new role in the party, Sonia Gandhi said, “My role is to retire”. Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi, current and former Chief Ministers, MPs, senior Congress leaders, and all PCC chiefs and delegates were present at the handing over ceremony.

The main challenge for Rahul Gandhi, who had been party vice president since 2013, is to revamp the party before 2019 Lok Sabha polls. Interestingly, this development takes place only two days before the counting of votes for Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh elections.

Story under development