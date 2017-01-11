Rahul Gandhi takes ‘Mitron’ dig at Narendra Modi in speech

Congress VP Rahul Gandhi takes a dig at Narendra Modi’s demonetisation speech. (Reuters)

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday in Jan Dhan Sammelan took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that his demonetisation speech sounded like Amitabh Bachchan delivering a dialogue in a movie.

“Jaise dialogue hote hain, waise hi PM ne kiya aur kaha… Mitron, ye jo jeb mein 500, 1000 ka note hai ab ye kaagaz ho gaya hai kaagaz”, said Gandhi.

He said that Modi asked people of the country to just search their pockets for Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes only to tell them that they are nothing but paper now.

“Jaise Amitabh Bachchan ki filmon mein hota hai, dialogue, waisa dialogue Narendra Modi ji ne diya,” said Gandhi. “Give me your present so that I shall give you a shining India in the next 10 to 15 years,” Gandhi said hinting that Modi’s decision was immoral and may harm many poor people in the coming years.

He imitated Modi’s speech in Big B style. He was addressing congress workers at the convention.

Ram naam japna, gareeb ka maal apna- ye philosophy hai suit-boot ki sarkar ki; isi se aapko ladna hai”, he told the workers according to ANI reports.

Earlier in the day, Manmohan Singh in the convention called Prime Minister Narender Modi’s claims of India’s robust economy “hollow”. He said he predicted GDP can be as low as 6.3%. “We can imagine that what kind of a disaster” (demonetisation is),”said Singh, who is Ex PM and also an economist.