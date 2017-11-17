Rahul Gandhi takes Lalu Yadav’s son Tejashwi for lunch; RJD man tweets his appreciation

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s younger son Tejashwi Yadav today had lunch together in a restaurant in New Delhi. (Twitter/Tejashwi Yadav‏)

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi and RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s younger son Tejashwi Yadav today had lunch together in a restaurant in New Delhi. Gandhi took out time amid his busy schedule in Gujarat to campaign for the upcoming assembly on Friday to take Tejashwi out to lunch. After lunch, Tejashwi took to Twitter and said he was grateful to the Congress leader who took time out to have lunch with him. “Thank you @OfficeOfRG for taking me out for wonderful lunch. Feel appreciated and grateful. Again thanks for taking out time out of ur tight schedule,” Yadav wrote on the microblogging site. Notably, Tejashwi was the Deputy chief minister of Bihar just months ago in a tie up with Congress and Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal United (JDU). JDU, RJD and Congress were part of the so-called Mahagathbandhan alliance in Bihar which rode to power in the state after winning the assembly election. Nitish had broken the alliance to join the BJP and managed to keep the chief ministers chair for himself.

Rahul has recently been campaigning in poll-bound Gujarat. He returned just two days ago to the national capital. He has been leading the Congress campaign and targetting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government over a host of issues including demonetisation, Goods and Service Tax (GST), economic slowdown, unemployment at the central level and at the stae level he has been raising questions aboout its growth.

Meanwhile, the scandal that was blamed for the split with the JDU, left Lalu Yadav and the Congress without power. It involved prime land in Patna jointly owned by Tejashwi, his mother and his siblings. Also, the ED has issued fresh summons to RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s wife Rabri Devi and his son Tejashwi Yadav in connection with its money laundering probe into the railway hotels allotment corruption case of the UPA-I tenure. Official sources said that while Tejashwi has been summoned for questioning on November 20, his mother Rabri, a former Bihar chief minister, has been called on November 24. While Tejashwi, a former Bihar deputy chief minister, was grilled last in this case on November 13 for the second time, Rabri had skipped six such Enforcement Directorate summons in the past.

Sources said that the two were required to be questioned at length in the case and hence the fresh dates summoning them was issued. The agency has registered a case against Lalu Prasad, his family members and others under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).