Rahul Gandhi takes dig at PM Modi, invokes Sachin Tendulkar

Congress President after saying that PM Narendra Modi looks at the rear-view mirror while driving and makes mistakes like Gabbar Singh Tax, Note Ban and Demonetisation has again taken a jibe at him on Sunday. Rahul Gandhi in his latest attack on PM Modi has compared the Prime Minister with a batsman who bats while looking at the wicketkeeper in a cricket match. Rahul said, “If Sachin Tendulkar would have batted looking at the wicketkeeper, could he have scored a single run? Our Prime Minister is such a cricketer who looks at the wicketkepeer and does not know from where the ball is coming from.” Gandhi’s barb at Modi at a public meeting in Karnataka came as he attacked the PM for speaking about the Congress’ past rather than about the country’s future. Rahul during his speech at Karatagi in Raichur district said that Modi’s term as a PM has come to an end and it is the time the PM should talk about the achievements of his government in the past three years.

Rahul, attacking Modi during his public meeting in the Municipal Grounds of Hosapete City on Saturday, said “you cannot look backward and talk of progress”. Rahul mocked PM’s hour-long speech at the Parliament saying that Modi hardly spoke about the future or giving employment to youth, or helping farmers. Rahul accused the PM of living in the past as he only spoke about Congress and its history while the entire country looks forward to him speaking about the future. Rahul taking a swipe said that looking at the rear-view mirror and driving will cause accidents.

Further, Rahul questioned Modi’s promise to the youth of Bengaluru and accused him of stealing employment of the youth. Yesterday, Rahul accused the PM of robbing Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) of the Rafale deal on his visit to France. Continuing further, Gandhi said PM snatched the deal to distribute it among his industrialist friends.