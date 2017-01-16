Rahul Gandhi takes another dig, says ‘Ram ji will come to Ram Leela sporting a Narendra Modi mask’

Over the last few weeks, Rahul Gandhi has increasingly started using religious references to try and blast the wider Sangh Parivar over their acts of omission and commission. (Source: ANI)

In yet another hard-hitting speech, Congress Vice president Rahul Gandhi took on PM Narendra Modi, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on their penchant for quoting the scriptures and invoking patriotism to put themselves on a pedestal. In fact, over the last few weeks, Rahul Gandhi has increasingly started using religious references to try and blast the wider Sangh Parivar over their acts of omission and commission. Apart from Narendra Modi, Rahul targetted the RSS and said, “For 52 years since India’s Independence, there was no ‘Tiranga’ (Indian flag) at the RSS HQ. They saluted the ‘bhagva jhanda’ and not the Tiranga.”

Further in his speech he said, “Jisne seene pe teen goli khai iss Tirange ke liye, unki photo Modi ji ne hata di” (One who took three bullets on his chest, Modi Ji removed his image).

Charkha resembles the blood and sweat of poor. Once Modi Ji takes photo with Charkha, but on the other hand he works for businessmen.