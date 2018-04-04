Rahul Gandhi takes a sly jibe at PM Narendra Modi over skyrocketing fuel prices

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a sly jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over skyrocketing prices of petrol and diesel. In a tweet, Rahul shared a small portion of the PM’s speech in which he can be heard asking the crowd at a rally to attest his claim that fuel prices have come down during his regime and thus helping the people to save their money.

What is more interesting about Rahul’s video tweet of PM Modi’s speech is that it is clubbed with Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s ROFL moment from a comedy show. Everytime Modi asks the crowd ‘petrol price have fallen or not?’ it suddenly jumps to Salman’s ROFL moment.

The Congress leader said poor and middle classes are suffering the most because of high fuel prices.

The poor & the middle class bear the brunt of rising fuel prices. In this video, our PM is quite obviously talking about some other country. #PeTrolled pic.twitter.com/J6PHC7UsJZ — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 4, 2018

In Delhi, petrol prices touched nearly five-year high of Rs 73.95 per litre on Tuesday. The previous high in the national capital was in December 2013 when Delhiites paid Rs 74.10 for a litre.

Diesel prices also touched new record levels in Delhi with people shelling out Rs 64.82 for a litre on Tuesday.

In other metro cities too, people are facing the brunt of rising fuel prices. In Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai, petrol was retailing at Rs 81.80, Rs 76.66 and Rs 76.72 a litre, respectively, on Tuesday. The previous high in these cities was Rs 82.07 (Mumbai, March 2014), Rs 77.88 (Kolkata, May 2012) and Rs 77.53 (Chennai, May 2012).

Diesel prices in Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai were Rs 69.02, Rs 67.51 and Rs 68.38 a litre, respectively, on Tuesday.

The rise in fuel prices has invited unwanted criticism for the government from various quarters, with the opposition accusing it of being unconcerned towards the cause of common people. The opposition has on many occasion demanded that petroleum products be brought under the ambit of the GST so that consumers can get the benefit of price rationalisation.