Rahul Gandhi spells out reason of Congress party’s drubbing in 2014, talks about deaths of Indira, Rajiv

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday opened up about factors that led to his party’s massive defeat in Lok Sabha elections 2014. During an interaction with IIM alumni in Singapore, Gandhi said that an internal and generational fight in Congress and “issues with corruption” were the large contributors to party’s defeat. The Congress president added that a “certain amount of arrogance” had crept into Congress and the party didn’t communicate with people.

Gandhi said also talked about the death of his father Rajiv Gandhi and grandmother Indira Gandhi. Rahul said that they had a sense of what’s going to happen. “We knew that my father was going to die. We knew that my grandmother was going to die,” he said. “My grandmother told me she was going to die and my father…I told him he was going to die,” Gandhi said. However, Gandhi said that he and sister Priyanka have completely forgiven the killers of their father.

Speaking on his idea to revive and rejuvenate the party, Gandhi said Congress is an ideology based organisation and they will not move away from it. He said that the party will formulate a set of rules and everyone in the party will have to follow them.

He further said that the party has become a very inward looking institution and added that there a process of opening the door, inviting new people has been started.

The Congress chief also targeted the BJP over issues of corruption. Rahul said that saffron party has remained silent on allegations of corruption in the Rafale fighter jet deal and the charges against BJP president Amit Shah’s son. Gandhi said that in UPA’s tenure, the party took actions on such allegations and fired people. He also said the Congress brought Right to Information and made the system transparent.

Gandhi also accused the BJP of dividing people in India. “In my experience, if you don’t carry people together, you will not be able to get things done. You need to build consensus,” he said. The Congress president also shared his views on job creation in India. “To my mind, jobs are going to come from SMEs, from farm mechanisation, from cold chains, from financing small and medium enterprises,” Gandhi said.