Rahul Gandhi speech: From demonetisation to ‘Acche din’, 10 jibes Congress vice president took at Narendra Modi

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday presided over a convention — Jan Vedna Sammelan — in Delhi and lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP and RSS over the ‘sufferings’ of the people in the wake of much-debated decision of demonetisation. Rahu minced no words to criticise PM Modi.

Here is 10 jibes Rahul Gandhi took at Narendra Modi

1. “The BJP and our PM are in the habit of saying that what Cong did in the last 70 years, people of country know that: Rahul Gandhi. We do not need to explain what we did or didn’t do for last 70 years. BJP under PM Modi has done in 2 1/2 years what we couldn’t do,” Rahul said.

2. “Today they (BJP) have weakened every institution. First time in history Prime Minister of India is being ridiculed. The position of the RBI Governor has been ridiculed,” Rahul said.

3.“Prime Minister needs to spend sometime with the poor, farmers of the country and ask them why suddenly people are running to villages?” Rahul said.

4. “People of country are wondering when are ‘Acche din going to come’. I’ll tell them it will come when Congress comes to power again. Achche din are only going to come when the Congress comes to power in 2019,” Rahul said.

5. “Our friends in the media are under constraints. They come to me and say they want to say some thing but can’t,” Rahul said.

6. “Today I read in newspaper that PM said he will transform India. But PM needs to ask himself why suddenly auto sales have fallen. Automobiles sale has dropped by 60%. We have gone back 16 years,” Rahul said.

7. “2 1/2 yrs back, PM Modi asked everything to join Swacch Bharat, the drama continued for a few days; then Make in India, Skill India,” Rahul Gandhi said.

8. “PM Modi must ask why has the demand for MNREGA suddenly surged, why are people migrating for villages instead of cities?” Rahul Gandhi wondered.

9. The country will be run by PM Narendra Modi and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

10. Demonetisation was a personal decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

