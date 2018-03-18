Rahul Gandhi sounds 2019 poll bugle: Watch his most scathing attack against Narendra Modi; full speech

Congress President Rahul Gandhi came down heavily on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his concluding speech at the Congress’ 84th plenary session today.

Rahul was all guns blazing against PM Modi when he said the name "Modi" actually symbolised the collusion between India's biggest crony capitalists and the Prime Minister of India. Gandhi accused PM Modi of diverting the attention of the public from 'real issues'. "The PM diverts our attention and jumps from one event to another from Gabbar Singh tax to yoga in Parliament but never talks about the issues. But, the Congress cannot be stopped from seeking the truth and justice," he said.

The Congress president also compared the BJP to the “Kauravas”, who are drunk on power; whereas he said the Congress was like humble “Pandavas” and the voice of the nation. However, Gandhi also admitted of disappointing the masses when the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) was in power. He said that the last government formed by Congress did not stand up to the expectations of people, and they were let down by the Congress.

Rahul Gandhi also took a dig at Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and his daughter Sonali Jaitley. “You can steal Rs. 33,000 crore from the banks and the BJP government will protect you. Finance Minister will go silent because he and his daughter work for crony capitalists,” he added. Reiterating his point of the BJP spreading fear in the minds of the people, Gandhi gave the example of journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh, who was murdered in September 2017. “They told Gauri Lankesh and Kalburgi, question us and you will die. They tell our honest businessman to shut up and allow corrupt officers to extort their hard earned money. They tell our farmers to work for nothing,” he said.

