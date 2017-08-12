Rahul Gandhi slams PM Narendra Modi over unemployment, demonetisation move

Gandhi said that Modi could only produce 1 lakh job opportunities in one year (IE)

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a low number of job creation in the country. Rahul said that Modi’s decision to demonetise high-value currency notes resulted in lesser job creation. Addressing a rally in Karnataka’s Raichur, Gandhi added that Modi could only produce 1 lakh job opportunities in one year, whereas, Congress government in the state created 30 thousand public sector opportunities. “8 Nov ko PM ne Hindustan ko kulhadi maari,uska asar aaj pata lag raha hai,aaj jitni berozgari hai utni 7 saal mein nahi rahi (PM hit the country by demonetisation axe of 8 November, it’s affect is visible now, the amount of unemployment seen today hasn’t been seen in past 7 year)” Rahul was quoted as saying by ANI. “Ek saal mein pure desh mein Narendra Modi Ji ne 1 lakh logo ko rojgar diya, Karanataka mein Siddaramaiah Ji ne 30,000 logo ko sarkari naukariya dilayi (In one year PM gave only 1 lakh jobs across the country, whereas, Siddaramaiah ji in Karnataka gave 30,000 government job opportunities for people across the state),” Rahul Gandhi said.

Speaking on the issue of deaths of children in Uttar Pradesh, Rahul Gandhi said that Congress party stands with the bereaved families. Earlier, Congress President Sonia Gandhi had also expressed deep shock at the tragic incident which took place at Baba Raghav Das Medical College in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur due to alleged shortage of oxygen. Expressing her pain on the incident, Sonia Gandhi said, “My heart goes out to the families of the innocent children who fell prey to gross negligence and incorrigible misconduct on the part of the authorities.”

The Congress chief urged state government to take immediate cognisance of the crime and bring the culprits to book. The Congress President also called upon the state Congress workers to provide relief to the families of victims. Meanwhile, Rahul took to his Twitter page and said “Deeply pained. My thoughts are with the families of the victims. BJP govt is responsible and should punish the negligent, who caused this tragedy (sic).”