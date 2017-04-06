Rahul Gandhi, Sitaram Yechury ‘hot’ coffee debate over forging GST common ground likely to end up making ‘political point’

Opposition leaders Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi and CPM leader Sitaram Yechury met in Parliament on Wednesday. (PTI)

Opposition leaders Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi and CPM leader Sitaram Yechury met in Parliament on Wednesday. According to Indian Express, both the leaders got together over cups of steaming coffee and bread-toast for a half-an-hour meet to discuss GST bills. During the discussion, Gandhi and Yechury tried to find common ground and spoke of the differences in the UPA’s and NDA’s GST Bill. Rahul said that since the government had tabled the GST bills as Money bills, pressing amendments in Rajya Sabha would be pointless, sources said. However, Yechury advised Rahul that Opposition should at least symbolically register its objections by passing amendments and sending the bills back to Lok Sabha.

Later Rajeev Gowda, Congress spokesperson said that the party would not press for voting on its amendments but after few hours the information came that after talking to other Opposition parties, the final call would be taken on Thursday. Though sources said that there are still some possibilities of the Congress party backing an amendment of any other party to symbolically make a political point.

The meeting itself was noteworthy as this was the first time Yechury has gone to the Congress Parliamentary Party office since the Left withdrew support to UPA-I in 2008. The invite came after Yechury and Rahul bumped into each other when they were entering the Central Hall of Parliament. The meeting comes days after Bihar CM Nitish Kumar asked the Congress and the Left to take the initiative to build an anti-BJP national alliance.