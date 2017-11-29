Rahul Gandhi signed only visitors’ book: Somnath temple trust official

Hours after the controversy erupted over the visit, the temple trust’s Secretary P.K. Laheri said that Gandhi only put his signature in the visitors’ book and nowhere else. (IE)

Seeking to clear the controversy, the Somnath temple authorities on Wednesday said that Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi did not sign the register maintained for non-Hindus during his visit to the temple. Hours after the controversy erupted over the visit, the temple trust’s Secretary P.K. Laheri said that Gandhi only put his signature in the visitors’ book and nowhere else. “‘This is an inspiring place’ – is what Rahul Gandhi wrote and he did so in the presence of our general manager Vijaysinh Chawda,” Laheri told the media. “This is the only place where he signed,” he added. On reports about entry as a non-Hindu, Laheri said: “Such a separate register is being maintained for the last three years for security purposes. “But Rahulji did not sign it, maybe his media coordinator did. I am not sure. There was nobody there. This non-Hindu register generally remains with the security guard,” he added.