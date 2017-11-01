Rahul Gandhi shows Aikido skills, takes just 4 moves to smash opponent to ground; photos go viral

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi doing Aikido. (Source: Twitter)

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi set the social media buzzing last week when he revealed that he has a black belt in Aikido, a form of Japanese martial arts. Now, the photos of him practising this sport have gone viral as well. In these images that were re-tweeted from the official handle of the Indian National Congress, Rahul can be seen doing Aikido with Sensei Paritos Kar. Not just this, it took the Congress vice-president only four moves to bring his opponent down.

The 47-year-old leader is set to take the position of party President, as hinted by Sonia Gandhi, a few days back. The Congress VP is in his best shape so far this year. His tweets haven’t gone unnoticed, with a few even hitting a raw nerve. However, Rahul would like to put his opponents to the mat in the upcoming elections in two states, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat. He is currently in Gujarat to promote the party.

While addressing a rally this morning, Rahul said that BJP will get a shock in the Gujarat election. Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul asked if anyone can name one person who was put behind the bars by the PM. “Ek naam bata do jisko Modi ji ne jail mein daala. Vijay Mallya bahar baitha hai, maze le raha hai England mein,” he said. “In Gujarat 90% of colleges are in the hands of big industrialists, poor cannot afford because of the high fees,” he added.

Last week, Rahul Gandhi while speaking at the PHD chamber of commerce revealed that he is a black belt in Aikido. The Congress VP’s revelation came in response to a question asked by Indian boxer Vijender Singh. Replying to Vijender, Rahul said that he plays a lot of sports including swimming and is even a black belt in Aikido. For those who don’t know what is Aikido, it is a form of Japanese martial art which includes throwing, joint-locking, striking and pinning techniques, coupled with training in traditional Japanese weapons such as the sword, staff and knife.