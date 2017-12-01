Big setback for Rahul Gandhi ahead of his coronation as Congress president

Amethi’s victory becomes significant for BJP as it comes ahead of Gandhi’s coronation as party president.

In what can be seen as a big setback for Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday won the Nagar Panchayat elections in Amethi, the Lok Sabha constituency of Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi. Amethi’s victory becomes significant for BJP as it comes ahead of Gandhi’s coronation as party president. A report says that BJP’s Chandrama Devi won the elections from here by over 1035 votes. Earlier too, Congress has suffered poll losses here. In February, the grand old party had lost all four Assembly seats in the constituency – Amethi, Tiloi, Jagdishpur, Gauriganj and Salon. The civic polls have come as yet another setback for Congress as they have failed to put up a good show in the elections.

While BJP has won 14 mayor seats, BSP has won 2; the Congress and SP have failed to open their account in the elections. Commenting on party’s victory, BJP’s UP unit chief Mahendra Nath Pandey said that people of UP has shown faith in the party. UP Chief Minister Adityanth Yogi credited the victory to the vision of PM Narendra Modi and strategy of party chief Amit Shah. “I extend my heartiest congratulations to all the mayors and councillor who have won in the election,” he said. While Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said that victory is a stamp of approval for GST. “GST has made doing business and trade very easy. The market size for every trader has grown. Now the whole country is his market,” Jaitley said. He declined to comment on Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi’s ‘dharam ki dalali’ barb at the BJP. “There is no need to answer to this,” Jaitley said.