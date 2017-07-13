Rahul Gandhi says Narendra Modi government needs math tutor after Urjit Patel remark on demonetisation

Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi tweeted that Narendra Modi government may well be in search of a Math teacher.

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a jibe at Narendra Modi government on reasons given by RBI governor Urjit Patel to defend the delay being caused in the counting of banned old Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes. Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi tweeted that Narendra Modi government may well be in search of a Math teacher. Retweeting an article, Congress vice president wrote “GoI needs a math tutor”. Rahul Gandhi’s tweet was in reply to Urjit Patel’s statement that counting of notes has been delayed as the bank is still waiting to receive cash from certain cooperatives and Nepal based banks. Earlier, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram also took a jibe at RBI Governor and questioned the timing of central bank’s decision to buy cash counting machines. “RBI buying note counting machines 8 months after demonetisation! Has RBI not heard of ‘leasing’?” Chidambaram tweeted.

Chidambaram also took a swipe at Prime Minister’s Mudra scheme. “7.28 crore youth self-employed under MUDRA loan scheme’ — that is the title of mythological serial beginning today. Scriptwriters may apply,” he tweeted. Patel had also that central bank is planning to buy more machines for note counting. Patel had made his remarks appearing before Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance. The RBI chief had said that revealed that counting of the notes is still on and the information will be provided at the earliest. He further stated that bank currently has 66 machines to count the notes and a tender to buy more machines has been issued. Defending efforts put by the central bank, Patel revealed that RBI employees are working round-the-clock for the same and have even have been forced to cut their holidays. Patel’s defence came after members of Standing Committee reportedly started grilling Patel for the delay in note counting.