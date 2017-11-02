Rahul Gandhi rubbishes ease of doing business jump in World Bank ranking, says small traders still suffering

Rahul Gandhi is in Gujarat for campaigning under ‘Navsarjan Gujarat’ during November 1 to 3, covering districts of Surat, Bharuch, Tapi, Navsari and Valsad in the south Gujarat region. (Express Photo)

Even as the government is crediting itself for the quantum jump in India’s ease of doing business ranking figures released by the World Bank, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday criticised the Gujarat government saying there is no ease of doing business for small traders after the implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST). “One international organisation has improved ranking of India on ‘ease of doing business’ and finance minister Arun Jaitley listens to all such outsiders. I request him to come out of his chamber and spend some time with small traders to know their feedback on ease of doing business,” said Rahul Gandhi at Jambusar in south Gujarat. Rahul Gandhi is in Gujarat for campaigning under ‘Navsarjan Gujarat’ during November 1 to 3, covering districts of Surat, Bharuch, Tapi, Navsari and Valsad in the south Gujarat region. The Congress is trying to cover maximum areas in the region, which has a large population of tribals.

Addressing the farmers and small traders, Gandhi said, “There is no ease of doing business for small traders after the demonetisation and GST. This has caused massive damage to small businesses in the country.” During the rally, Rahul Gandhi said that Gujarat has given leaders like Gandhiji and Sardar Patel to the country, and the state has shown the way to the nation. “You have the strength to show the way to the country. Your strength is being used to benefit some select industrialists. A Congress government in the state will use your strength for your own welfare and not for the industrialists.”

As part of a strategy for the upcoming Gujarat Assembly elections, Gujarat Congress has created four segments for campaigning. In each segment, the party will have Gandhi’s campaign for the three days. Earlier, during September 25-27, Rahul had visited Saurashtra region, covering politically crucial districts and engaging with farmers and youth. In the second part, he covered Vadodara, Kheda, Chhota Udepur and Panchmahal districts of central Gujarat during October 9-11.