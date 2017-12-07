Rahul Gandhi row: Ayub Ali claims not allowed to file nomination for post of Congress president; here is reason why

Congress leader Ayub Ali. (ANI)

Ever since Congress VP Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination for the post of party president, the Grand Old Party has been divided in two. On one hand, there are Rahul Gandhi’s supporters while on the other there are those who have attacked the party for being biased and one such leader who belongs to the latter is Ayub Ali. Ali on Thursday while talking to reporters revealed that he was not allowed file his nomination for party’s presidential post. “Went to Chairman of Congress central election authority M Ramachandran ji and told him I would like to stand for Congress president post, he got angry & told me there will only be one candidate that is Rahul ji,he asked me to leave,” he said. However, he is not the first Congress leader to oppose Rahul Gandhi’s nomination.

The last date to withdraw candidature is December 11. If needed the poll will be held on December 19. With the beginning of the nomination process, the chairman of the party’s Central Election Authority, Mullapally Ramachandran, was in his office on Friday at the party headquarters where some leaders met him and withdraw some nomination papers.

Earlier, Maharastra Congress leader Shehzad Poonawalla said that his sources told him that there is talk amongst the party members that a dummy candidate will throw the hat into the fray so that it looks like an election. But he said now they cannot fool the public with these tricks. “Mere sources mujhe bata rahe hain ki darbariyon mein baat chal rahi hai ki ek dummy candidate utara jaye taake ye election lage, lekin ab logon ki aankhon mein dhool nahi jhonk sakte,” he said.