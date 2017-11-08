Rahul Gandhi roadside tea and pakora break in Gujarat is worth having a watch; see pics

A quick tea break at a roadside stall with Ashok Gehlot, Bharat Solankee & the rest of the team on Rahul Gandhi’s visit to meet Surat’s traders.

On his anti-demonetisation campaign in Gujarat, Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a tea break at a roadside tea stall in Surat. The Congress vice president, accompanied by senior leader Ashok Gehlot and Bharat Solankee, was seen having biscuits and bread pakora. A picture of the same was shared by Gandhi on his Twitter account. Gandhi also met workers of a diamond polishing unit in Surat’s Kapodra. He also paid a visit to city’s Sai Sant Silk Mill. Earlier, Gandhi said note ban and GST rollout has broken the legs of Surat as he observed a “black day” in the country’s textile and diamond hub. “There was an attack on India’s economy one year back,” he said. “I interacted with the people here and they told me that notebandi (demonetisation) and then GST have broken Surat’s legs. The industry has been finished by the twin blows not only here, but in the entire country,” Gandhi said. “The people said that they have been threatened. But truth cannot be suppressed, it will come out,” the Congress leader said.

Rahul added that Surat is the place which can compete with China and has been doing it. Jobs will either come to India or China. But instead of helping them, the government has destroyed their strength.”

Rahul also hit out at the new tax regime. “We had told Narendra Modi ji and Arun Jaitley ji not to implement the GST in this way,” he said. Gandhi said that GST roll out was not entirely a political thing. “This is not between the Congress and the BJP. This is about India’s competitiveness, we have to compete with China. You please do not kill our industries and businesses. But they said that we are going to implement it at 12 midnight,” he said.