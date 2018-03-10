Rahul Gandhi reveals how he would have implemented demonetisation; watch video

Rahul Gandhi has been an ardent critique of the Modi government and policies implemented by it.

Rahul Gandhi has been an ardent critique of the Modi government and policies implemented by it. Demonetisation was one of the biggest initiatives taken by the PM Narendra Modi to counter black money. However, Rahul Gandhi has said that he has a different take on the entire exercise. Congress President who is on a 5-day tour to Southeast Asian countries, while speaking to the Indians in the Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, said that he would have thrown the proposal in the “dustbin.”

He also said that the entire exercise of demonetisation was “not a good” initiative. Rahul Gandhi said, “if I was the PM and somebody would have given me a file with demonetisation written on it, I would have thrown it in the dustbin, out of the door and into the junkyard.” Rahul Gandhi further added that “This is how he would have rolled out the demonetisation because that is what I think should have been done with the demonetisation which was not good at all.” The video of Rahul Gandhi’s statements was shared by the Congress party on its Twitter handle.

It was back in November 2016 when Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the high-value currency notes currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 will become invalid. Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party have since strongly criticised the move. The Congress party said that the move has led to an economic slowdown. This is not the first occasion when Gandhi has criticised the move. When Rahul Gandhi visited University of California, Berkeley he said that PM Modi had caused “tremendous damage” to India’s economy with his “reckless and dangerous” decisions like demonetisation.

WATCH VIDEO:

Congress President Rahul Gandhi tells us how he would have rolled out #Demonetisation better. #RGinMalaysia pic.twitter.com/2Tm82a8fjU — Congress (@INCIndia) March 10, 2018

The trip to the South Asian countries has been organised by the AICC Overseas cell which is headed by technocrat Sam Pitroda. It was Sam Pitroda who helped and guided the former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi to lead the IT revolution in India. It was Pitroda who had successfully organised Rahul Gandhi’s trips to US and West Asia. Later in 2018, the Congress president is likely to have a trip to Dubai and Canada.