Rahul Gandhi returns to Delhi after holiday; to meet Congress leaders today

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi has returned to Delhi after vacation. Rahul has called a meeting with Congress leaders at 11 am on Tuesday. Rahul did not attend yesterday’s event in which former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh released Congress’ manifesto for Punjab. The national convention of the Congress will be held on January 11 in the national capital. On December 31, Rahul tweeted that “I will be traveling for the next few days.Happy New Year to everyone,wishing you and your loved ones success and happiness in this coming year.” Amid the ongoing political slugfest over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s much-debated demonetisation move, Rahul’s sudden vacation had grabbed eyeballs.

Check out Rahul Gandhi’s tweet

I will be traveling for the next few days.Happy New Year to everyone,wishing you and your loved ones success & happiness in this coming year — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 31, 2016

Earlier, the talks of cricketer turned politician Navjot Singh Sidhu joining Congress has gained momentum with his wife Navjot Kaur Sidhu saying that he husband will be inducted into the party soon after Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi returns from a vacation. She also added that role for Navjot Singh Sidhu will be decided by both Rahul as well as senior Congress leader Amrinder Singh.