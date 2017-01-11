Rahul Gandhi returns from foreign trip, sells PM Modi’s ‘acche din’ dream to Congress members!

Rahul Gandhi speaks at the Jan Vedna Sammelan in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI)

Rahul Gandhi once again started from where he had left before going on an 11-day vacation at an undisclosed location abroad. Speaking at ‘Jan Vedna Sammelan’ in New Delhi, Rahul launched a fresh attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Responding to Rahul’s comments against PM Modi, the BJP retaliated with a familiar jibe of calling the Congress vice-president a non-serious politician. “Rahul Gandhi is a part-time politician. He has just arrived from a vacation. If he really cared about people, he wouldn’t have gone for vacation,” BJP told ANI.

Rahul’s sudden foreign trip had come as a surprise, even to the Congress workers, as he was leading a loud campaign against PM Modi over demonetisation. His comments against Modi, BJP and RSS will surely charge-up Congress workers for some time again. But then his comments require scrutiny. Here take a look at the top 10 comments made by Rahul today:

1. Congress doesn’t need to explain what it did in 70 years

“The BJP and our Prime Minister ( Modi) are in the habit of asking what Congress did in the last 70 years. People of the country know that. We do not need to explain what we did or didn’t do for the last 70 years. But BJP under PM Modi has done in 2.5 years what we couldn’t do.”

2. Modi is first Indian PM being ridiculed

“Today they (BJP) have weakened every institution in the country. For the first time in the history, Prime Minister of India is being ridiculed.”

#WATCH “‘Acche Din’ (good days) will only come when Congress party comes back to power, in 2019,” says Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/4wMtOJpxaN — ANI (@ANI_news) January 11, 2017

3. Prime Minister should spend some time with the poor

“Prime Minister (Modi) needs to spend some time with the poor and farmers of the country. He should ask them why people are suddenly running to villages, instead of cities. PM must ask why the demand for MNREGA has suddenly surged.”

4. ‘Acche din’ will come after Congress win in 2019

“People of the country are wondering when the ‘acche din’ promised by PM will come. I’ll tell them that it will come when Congress comes to power again in 2019.”

5. Media friends under pressure

“Our friends in the media are under constraints. They come to me and tell me that they want to say something but can’t.

Acche Din will come only when Congress comes to power in 2019#जन_वेदना_सम्मेलन pic.twitter.com/YxypQEih1D — INC India (@INCIndia) January 11, 2017

6. Modi forgets everything

“2.5 years ago, Modi said he will clean India. He gave everyone a broom. It was a fashion. The drama continued for 3-4 days and he forgot. Then he launched Make in India, Skill India… demonetisation”

7. Modi can’t do Padmasana

“My yoga guru told me that the one who does Yoga can do Padmasana, but the one who don’t do Yoga, can’t do it. PM Modi has done a lot of Yoga, but not Padmasana.

“Demonetisation is just an excuse. Modi ji knows that he can’t hide behind Yoga, Skill India, Make in India…He has broken the financial spine of India.”

8. Automobiles sale dropped by 60%

“Automobiles sale has dropped by 60% after demonetisation. We have gone back 16 years. Today I read in newspaper that PM said he will transform India. But PM needs to ask himself why suddenly auto sales have fallen in the country.”

9. Modi, RSS destroyed all institutions in 2.5 years

“We respected institutions, judiciary, RBI and press for 70 years. Modi ji and RSS destroyed all of that in just 2.5 years.

10. Congress will save India’s institutions

“We will save India’s institutions. We want to save India.”