Rahul Gandhi remembers grandmother Indira Gandhi on death anniv; he said this about forces of darkness

Indira Gandhi was the first woman Prime Minister of India and also the daughter of India’s first PM Jawaharlal Nehru. (Image: ANI)

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday paid homage and hailed former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 33rd death anniversary. Addressing a gathering, Rahul said, “Like her (Indira Gandhi) we must all be unfazed and undaunted against the forces of darkness.” The Congress VP also stated how the idea of India that the late Congress leader fought for was questioned by rising intolerance. “Idea of India that Indira Gandhi fought for has been thrown fundamentally into question by rising intolerance that we see today.” Earlier in the day, Congress vice-president also tweeted a picture of the former PM, quoting her own words: “Forgiveness is a virtue of the brave.”

Several leaders from across the country including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, former President Pranab Mukherjee, former PM Dr. Manmohan Singh and others paid tribute to the late PM and Congress leader on her death anniversary. PM Modi took to Twitter and paid tribute to the former PM. He wrote: “Tributes to former PM Mrs. Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary.” Several senior Congress leaders also paid tribute to India’s first woman Prime Minister at Shakti Sthal earlier this morning. Rahul Gandhi along with former Vice President Hamid Ansari and Manmohan Singh also visited Indira Gandhi memorial to pay their tributes.

Several Congress leaders also shared some old pictures of Indira Gandhi on Twitter to pay homage to her. Even the official Twitter account of Congress’ tweeted tributes to their late leader. “We pay tribute to a dynamic leader; India’s first & only female PM & 1999’s ‘Woman of the Millennium’, Indira Gandhi,” one of the tweets read.

Indira Gandhi was the first woman Prime Minister of India and also the daughter of India’s first PM Jawaharlal Nehru. She was assassinated on October 31, 1984 by her own bodyguards. Her assassination took place months after she ordered the storming of the Golden Temple in Amritsar.