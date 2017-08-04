Rahul Gandhi refused to take bullet proof car, protesters angry at Congress MLAs: Gujarat Dy CM Nitin Patel

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel has alleged that Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi was offered a “bullet-proof” but he travel by a “normal vehicle” (ANI)

Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel has alleged that Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi was offered a “bullet-proof” car by the state government but he chose to travel by a “normal vehicle”. He said, “we are working but Congress MLAs of the area are at a resort in Bengaluru, may be it was a protest on it, ” ANI quoted him as saying. According to police, Rahul Gandhi’s car was pelted with stones today during his visit to a flood-affected Banaskantha area in Gujarat but he escaped unhurt, PTI reported. Banaskantha superintendent of police Neeraj Badgujar said a man threw stones at Gandhi’s car, breaking its rear glass when he was on his way from Lal Chowk to the helipad in Dhanera. The accused was detained by the police. Earlier, at an event today Rahul also was heckled by protesters.

After the Congress alleged that “BJP goons” were behind the stone attack on Gandhi’s car, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said the opposition party should not “abuse” people who are “angry” over the floods and “tired” of Rahul Gandhi’s politics, according to PTI. Earlier, the Congress had shifted its Gujarat MLAs to Bengaluru in a bid to keep its flock together ahead of crucial Rajya Sabha polls in the state. Six of its MLAs have left the party recently.

Following the attack, Gandhi lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He took to Twitter, saying he won’t step back because of PM Narendra Modi’s “stones and black flags”. He added that Congress will do everything possible to help the flood-affected people of Gujarat. “narendra modi ji ke naaron se, kale jhandon se aur patharon se hum peeche hatne wale nahi hai, hum apni puri takat logon ki madad karne mein lagayenge,” the Congress VP posted on the micro-blogging website.