  3. Rahul Gandhi reacts on Cambridge Analytica row: Here’s Congress president’s ‘problem’, ‘solution’ and ‘result’

Rahul Gandhi reacts on Cambridge Analytica row: Here’s Congress president’s ‘problem’, ‘solution’ and ‘result’

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday reacted on the reports on Facebook data theft by a firm known as Cambridge Analytica.

By: | Published: March 22, 2018 10:31 AM
Taking to twitter, Gandhi termed the entire row as an ‘invented story’ to deviate people’s attention from the killing of 39 Indians by ISIS in Iraq.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday reacted to reports of Facebook data theft by a firm known as Cambridge Analytica and allegations of the Congress connection to it. Taking to Twitter, Gandhi termed the entire row as an ‘invented story’ to deviate people’s attention from the killing of 39 Indians by ISIS in Iraq.
“Problem: 39 Indians dead; Govt on the mat, caught lying. Solution: Invent story on Congress & Data Theft. Result: Media networks bite bait; 39 Indians vanish from radar. Problem solved,” Gandhi tweeted

To be updated

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. No Comments.

Go to Top