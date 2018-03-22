Rahul Gandhi reacts on Cambridge Analytica row: Here’s Congress president’s ‘problem’, ‘solution’ and ‘result’

Taking to twitter, Gandhi termed the entire row as an ‘invented story’ to deviate people’s attention from the killing of 39 Indians by ISIS in Iraq.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday reacted to reports of Facebook data theft by a firm known as Cambridge Analytica and allegations of the Congress connection to it. Taking to Twitter, Gandhi termed the entire row as an ‘invented story’ to deviate people’s attention from the killing of 39 Indians by ISIS in Iraq.

“Problem: 39 Indians dead; Govt on the mat, caught lying. Solution: Invent story on Congress & Data Theft. Result: Media networks bite bait; 39 Indians vanish from radar. Problem solved,” Gandhi tweeted

