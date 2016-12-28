Rahul Gandhi playing politics of death, says BJP

BJP on Wednesday hit back at Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi for accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of sacrificing the common man in ‘yagna’ against black money. (Reuters image)

BJP on Wednesday hit back at Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi for accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of sacrificing the common man in ‘yagna’ against black money. “Rahul Gandhi should first answer who benefited from the ‘mota maal’ in VVIP Chopper scam,” BJP national secretary Shrikant Sharma said. Accusing Rahul Gandhi of playing “politics over death”, Sharma said “people of the country has stopped believing Rahul Gandhi and Congress.”

Upping the ante on the government’s demonetisation drive, Rahul on Wednesday said PM Modi has sacrificed the common man in ‘yagna’ against black money. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he is performing a yagna against black money and corruption. As animals are slaughtered in yagnas, similarly Prime Minister Modi has sacrificed the common man in yagna against black money,” said Gandhi. He further said that demonetisation ‘yagna’ is aimed at benefitting the rich. Gandhi, who was speaking at the 132nd foundation day of the Indian National Congress, also threw light on the grand old party’s achievements and commitment towards the nation.

Later, while speaking to media, Rahul raised the black money issue to target PM Modi. “PM Modi should reveal how much black money recovered post November 8, how much economic loss nation suffered and how many people lost their lives. PM Modi should reveal the list of people who deposited more than Rs 25 lakh in their bank accounts 2 months before November 8,” Rahul said. Demanding restrictions on withdrawals must be lifted now, Rahul said, “PM made people deposit their own money in bank; Rs 24,000 limit should be removed to give people back their financial independence.” He also sought compensation for ‘people who have suffered’.

Accusing PM Modi of ‘performing demonetisation yagna for 50 families’, Rahul demanded waived off of loans for farmers who he said ‘are affected the most by demonetisation.’ “Farmers have been hit the most. PM should waive off their loans and give bonus at 20% MSP; The government should give women frm BPL families Rs 25,000 each,” Rahul said.