Rahul Gandhi pelted with stones in Gujarat, Kumar Vishwas mauls him with words, but doesn’t forget Narendra Modi

Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi had to face a stone pelter in Gujarat when he visited the state to take stock of flood situation. Several other angry protesters waved black flags and shouted slogans against him. However, instead of earning sympathy, Rahul had to face the wrath of many outside Gujarat. While the attack from BJP on Rahul was obvious, AAP leader Kumar Vishwas also took a jibe at the Congress leader, but not without targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi also. Following the incident, Congress had accused the BJP of organising the attack. However, the BJP hit back claiming locals were angry over the absence of Congress MLAs who were flown to Bengaluru by the Congress in a bid to keep its flock together ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections. Kumar Vishwas took to twitter, indirectly mocking PM Modi and Rahul in one sentence. Agar aap ‘aiso’ par bhi pathhar phenk rahe hain to app sachmuch ‘darpok’ hai (You are really a coward, if you are throwing stones on someone like these). Though Kumar didn’t named the leaders, it was obvious where his words were directed at.

He was apparently referring the sorry state of Congress and declining political fortunes of Gandhi, as well as BJP’s ruthless politics that has left opposition gasping for breath. Congress has accused BJP of the incident. The incident was confirmed by Congress Spokesperson Randeep Surjewala, who took to Twitter and shared the pictures of the event. The senior party leader on the micro-blogging website said,”BJP goons attack Cong VP Rahulji’s car in Lal Chowk, Dhanera, Banaskanta, Gujarat. Disgusting & disgraceful.”

As soon as the incident happened, another Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, “Rahul Gandhi was attacked with cement bricks by BJP goons, SPG with him suffered minor injuries; should be condemned unequivocally.” The incident happened at Banaskantha. Superintendent of Police of the area Neeraj Badgujar confirmed the news, saying a stone was thrown at the car in which Rahul was on his way to the helipad after meeting flood victims at Dhanera. One of the windows was damaged.