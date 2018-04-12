Rahul Gandhi on Kathua rape: ‘How can anyone protect the culprits of such evil?’

“How can anyone protect the culprits of such evil? What happened to Asifa at #Kathua is a crime against humanity. It cannot go unpunished,” he said in a tweet.

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday commented on the rape and murder of an 8-year-old girl in Kashmir’s Kathua. Referring to the protests in defence of the accused, the Congress chief said that the Kathua incident is a crime against humanity. “How can anyone protect the culprits of such evil? What happened to Asifa at #Kathua is a crime against humanity. It cannot go unpunished,” he said in a tweet. “What have we become if we allow politics to interfere with such unimaginable brutality perpetrated on an innocent child?” The Congress chief added.

The incident of alleged rape and murder, and the demonstrations in defence of the accused has sent shockwaves across the country with politicians to celebrities demanding justice for the victim. Earlier in the day, speaking to media, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said her government will not allow law to be obstructed in the matter.

Tweeting on the incident, Mehbooba said, “The Law will not be obstructed by the irresponsible actions & statements of a group of people. Proper procedures are being followed, investigations are on the fast track & justice will be delivered.”

However, Opposition leader Omar Abdullah slammed Mehbooba for inaction in the matter. He questioned as to why the chief minister for not taking any action against two BJP ministers who had attended a rally held in support of the persons accused in the case. “What rubbish! They are HER ministers, not the Hon(ourable) PM’s. The way for her to express her displeasure is to sack them in Jammu not come & leak her alleged displeasure in Delhi,” Omar wrote on his twitter handle.

Some other leaders, including union minister V K Singh from BJP, also commented on the issue. The former Army chief said “we as humans” had failed the girl. He said that she will not be denied justice. The child had disappeared from near her home in the forests next to Rasana village in Kathua on January 10. A week later, her body was found in the same area.