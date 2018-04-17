Rahul Gandhi on cash crunch: ‘PM destroyed banking system, put notes in Nirav Modi’s pocket’

Congress president Rahul Gandhi today renewed his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in wake of the ongoing crash crisis situation in the country. Rahul said that the Prime Minister has destroyed the country’s banking system and accused him of helping Nirav Modi with decisions like demonetisation. Questioning the PM’s silence, he said, “Nirav Modi fled with Rs 30,000 crore and PM uttered not a single word. We were forced to stand in queues as he snatched 500, 1000-rupee notes from our pockets and put in Nirav Modi’s pocket.”

A shortage of cash has been reported from various parts of the country. ATMs in major cities are said to have gone dry due to unavailability of cash. The government has said that the sudden demand for cash has led to this situation and assured that normalcy will be restored soon.

Accusing the Prime Minister of running away from facing the opposition inside the Parliament, Rahul dared PM Modi to face him on the floor of the House on issues that are of national interest. He said that the Prime Minister won’t be able to face him if he is allowed to speak for 15 minutes.

“PM is scared of standing in the Parliament. If given 15 minutes time to speak inside the Parliament, PM won’t be able to stand whether the issue is related to Rafale or Nirav Modi. PM won’t be able to stand in the Parliament,” news agency ANI quoted him as saying.

PM parliament main khade hone se darte hain. Hume 15 mins ka bhashan mil jaye Parliament house main PM khade nahi ho payenge, chahe wo Rafael ka mamala ho ya, chahe wo Nirav Modi ka mamla ho, PM khade nahi ho payenge: Rahul Gandhi pic.twitter.com/eJKhAMNFqW — ANI (@ANI) April 17, 2018

The second half of the Budget Session was washed out completely due to the continuous uproar by the opposition parties including the Congress. The Congress MPs disrupted the Parliament over issues like ban frauds and changes in SC/ST Act whereas Andhra Prades’s TDP and YSR Congress created ruckus on the issue of special status tag to the state. Tamil Nadu’s AIADMK also protested against the government over Cauvery issue.

Both the ruling BJP and the Congress have been accusing each other of not allowing the Parliament to function. The BJP-NDA MPs even announced that they will give up their salaries and allowances for the period of non-functioning of the Parliament to protest against the Congress’ attitude. The party leaders including PM Narendra Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, Union Ministers, and others also observed a day-long fast on April 12 across the nation to protest against the Congress for not allowing the Parliament to function.

While the Lok Sabha’s productivity dropped to 4%, the Rajya Sabha recorded a productive percentage of just 8%. Barring the Finance Bill, the parliament failed to pass any other bill.