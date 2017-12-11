Rahul Gandhi now Congress president; Navjot Singh Sidhu hails move; from Nehru, Indira, Rajiv to Sonia, here’s what he said

Speaking to reporters, the cricketer-turned-politician said that Rahul Gandhi will inspire the country. (ANI)

Punjab Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday congratulated Rahul Gandhi after the later was elevated as Congress president earlier in the day. Speaking to reporters, the cricketer-turned-politician said that Rahul Gandhi will inspire the country. He also said that Gandhi after taking the charge of party’s president will also encourage the youth to ever greater achievements.

“Jaancha parkha khada khaandaan hai. Pandit Nehru ne is desh ko azaadi di. Indira Ji, Rajiv Ji ne apni jaan desh pe nyochavar ki. Sonia Ji ne khud piche rehke Sardaar Manmohan singh ko satta di. Aur ab Rahul Gandhi Hindustan ko vishvasniyata denge, kirdaar denge, bharosa denge (Family is well known. Pandit Nehru played an important role in freedom struggle. Both Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed their lives for the country. Sonia Gandhi sacrificed PM’s chair and gave it to Manmohan Singh and now Rahul Gandhi will give new credibility to the country, he said while speaking to reporters on Monday.)

Stressing that the elevation of Rahul Gandhi was very fortunate for the country, he added, “Majority of country is youth and they need inspiration. Youth see Rahul Gandhi as a rising sun due to his conduct, thought process and character,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi was elected as Congress president unopposed, signalling a generational shift in the party, taking over from his mother Sonia Gandhi who shouldered the responsibility for a number of years. The announcement of Rahul Gandhi’s elevation was made by the Congress’ Central Election Authority chairman Mullapally Ramachandran.

Ramachandran said the 47-year-old leader would formally take over the reins of the party on December 16, two days before the declaration of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly election results.

Sonia Gandhi will hand over the mantle of the party officially to her son at around 11 am on December 16 after which Rahul Gandhi is expected meet leaders from across the country at the party headquarters. A press release from the Congress had said that a total of 89 nominations were received in his favour and all were found to be valid during scrutiny.